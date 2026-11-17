Manila, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi did not meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at a summit of so-called ASEAN Plus Three countries in Manila, the Philippines, on Tuesday.

The Chinese premier had been in Manila but returned to China on Monday. Li's departure before the summit came amid strained relations between Japan and China, prompting speculation that he had sought to avoid appearing alongside Takaichi.

The Japanese prime minister shook hands and exchanged words with Chinese agriculture minister Zhang Zhu, who attended the summit on Li's behalf.

Leaders from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus Japan, China and South Korea issued a joint statement after the meeting on strengthening energy and food security as well as maritime trade.

At the summit, Takaichi cited financial cooperation, disaster response and measures to combat organized crime as common challenges, saying, "There is great potential for cooperation."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]