Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tax incentives for Japanese government bonds, or JGBs, for retail investors are unlikely to be included in the upcoming tax reform package for fiscal 2027, informed sources said Tuesday.

A growing view among government officials and ruling party members is that no additional measures to promote JGB sales are necessary, given strong demand in a higher interest-rate environment and ongoing efforts to broaden the product lineup.

The government is also taking into account concerns among financial institutions that tax incentives could trigger deposit outflows.

The Finance Ministry and the Financial Services Agency had jointly sought tax breaks for retail JGBs in response to proposals from both ruling and opposition parties.

Ideas under consideration included inheritance tax breaks and making individual JGBs eligible for the tax-exempt Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA, program for small-lot investors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]