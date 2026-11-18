London, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A court in London on Tuesday dismissed plaintiffs' demand for around 2 billion pounds in damages in a lawsuit filed against Japan's Sony Group Corp. for its alleged overcharging regarding its PlayStation video game consoles.

Activists in consumer issues filed the suit in 2022, and the trial began at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in March this year.

The plaintiffs claimed that Sony, by abusing its dominant position, set unfairly high prices for PS software and add-on digital content available exclusively at its online store.

Sony countered by arguing that its profit margin from software and content sales was not excessive but the result of fair competition.

The tribunal concluded that the plaintiffs "had not established that the margin charged by Sony was excessive."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]