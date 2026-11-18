Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone after a trilateral summit of the United States, China and Russia set for Thursday in Shenzhen, China, Japanese government officials said Wednesday.

Takaichi is expected to be briefed by the U.S. president on the outcome of the three-way summit of Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the Japanese and U.S. leaders are likely to reaffirm their cooperation.

After a bilateral summit of Trump and Xi in September, the Japanese and U.S. leaders spoke by phone.

Takaichi and Trump held brief talks in Manila on Tuesday, the Japanese government said.

They are believed to have confirmed close collaboration on regional and other issues and discussed policies toward China and Russia ahead of the trilateral summit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]