Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said Wednesday that it has selected a purple rabbit as the new mascot for its Suica smart card, replacing the penguin character that has long been beloved next April.

The rabbit was one of three mascot candidates announced by the railway operator in September. It garnered roughly 860,000 votes, or some 52 pct of all votes cast, in an open online poll to pick the successor mascot.

JR East will invite the public to suggest a name for the mascot. Images of the new character will not be printed on Suica cards.

"The character will accompany customers into a new future," JR East President Yoichi Kise said at a press conference in Tokyo.

JR East plans to use the other two candidate designs--a squirrel and a creature carrying a mole in a shoulder bag--in its business activities.

JR East unveils the new mascot for its Suica smart card in Tokyo on Wednesday.

JR East unveils the new mascot for its Suica smart card in Tokyo on Wednesday at an event attended by its president, Yoichi Kise (second from right).

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]