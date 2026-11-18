Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The 18-year-old grandson of the late Japanese wrestling icon Antonio Inoki announced Wednesday that he will join New Japan Pro-Wrestling, vowing to carry on his famous grandfather's legacy.

Speaking in English at a press conference in Tokyo, Naoto Inoki said, "I'll do my best to debut soon."

"I hope to become a wrestler who is true to my grandfather's name," he said. "I am also very motivated to begin my journey."

The major Japanese wrestling promotion was founded by Antonio Inoki, who died in 2022 at the age of 79.

His grandson, whose middle name is Antonio, was born in Mexico and raised in the United States.

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