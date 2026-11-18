Shenzhen, China, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--As the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit began in China on Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the chair of the two-day regional summit, shook hands despite the current strained relations between Tokyo and Beijing.

Earlier in the day, Takaichi left the Philippines on a government plane and arrived at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport for her first visit to China since taking office in October last year.

Upon her arrival, Takaichi was greeted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry's ambassador in charge of protocol, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. This reception contrasted with those given to U.S. President Donald Trump and other leaders, who were greeted by Xi in person at the airport.

At the welcome dinner venue later, a smiling Takaichi shook hands with Xi and his wife, exchanged a few words with Xi, and posed for photos with the Chinese first couple.

Relations between Japan and China have deteriorated since Takaichi discussed a possible Taiwan contingency at a parliamentary meeting in November last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]