Tokyo, Nov. 19 (Jiji Press)--Over 76 pct of people in Japan believe that the central government should be more involved in companies' efforts to prevent personal information breaches caused by cyberattacks, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

According to the poll, 76.9 pct backed the idea of the government's increased involvement, while 9.5 pct were opposed and 13.6 pct said they had no clear opinion.

The rise of artificial intelligence has resulted in a surge of personal information breaches caused by unauthorized access. The latest survey has highlighted the spread of the view that companies are struggling to handle such threats on their own.

The interview-based survey, conducted for four days through Monday, covered 2,000 people aged 18 or over nationwide. Valid responses came from 57.1 pct.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]