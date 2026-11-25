Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Marugame Seimen, a Japanese "udon" noodle restaurant chain, lowered prices for five signature menu items by 50-60 yen nationwide on Wednesday, aiming to retain customers even after the country cuts the consumption tax on food, excluding dining out, in April next year.

The Japanese government has introduced a bill to cut the consumption tax rate for food and beverage items to 1 pct from 8 pct for two years to address soaring prices while keeping the rate for dining out unchanged at 10 pct.

The move has made pricing strategies mindful of budget-conscious consumers a key focus in the food service sector.

The company lowered the price of regular-sized "kake udon," noodles in "dashi" broth, from 440 yen to 390 yen, and that of "kamatama udon," topped with a raw egg and soy sauce, from 550 yen to 490 yen.

A man in his 60s who visited a Marugame Seimen store in Tokyo Wednesday morning said that the price reduction is a "courageous decision in a time of rising prices," adding that the noodle chain is "on the side of ordinary people."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]