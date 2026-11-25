Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's four major life insurers earned record profits in April-September, supported by increased interest income reflecting higher interest rates as well as rises in stock dividends, according to their earnings reports released by Tuesday.

Group core profit reached record highs for the fiscal first-half period at Nippon Life Insurance Co., Daiichi Life Group Inc. and Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., rising 22.0 pct, 40.1 pct and 53.8 pct from a year earlier, respectively.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.'s group business profit grew 31.8 pct to hit the highest level ever in the first half of the current business year to March 2027.

Higher interest rates "have had a significant positive impact on product sales and earnings," Yasushi Ueda, senior managing executive officer of Meiji Yasuda, said.

Ueda specifically noted that rising interest rates helped increase savings-type products and that the company used higher premium income to switch to higher-yielding bonds.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]