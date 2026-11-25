Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The average interest rate charged by commercial banks in Japan on new loans to corporate customers rose to a 30-year high in September in response to interest rate increases by the Bank of Japan, the central bank said Wednesday.

The figure was up 0.338 percentage point from the previous month to 2.120 pct, its highest level since 2.146 pct marked in May 1996.

The average rate rose 0.409 point to 2.291 pct at city banks, gained 0.322 point to 2.053 pct at regional banks and increased 0.129 point to 2.028 pct at second-tier regional banks, showing that major banks raised rates at a faster pace as their lending rates are largely linked to market interest rates.

The BOJ raised interest rates in June and September this year, bringing its policy rate to 1.25 pct, the highest level in nearly 31 years.

Against a backdrop of strong corporate appetite for capital spending, however, the amount of bank lending has continued to increase even as interest rates have risen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]