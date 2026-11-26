Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese airline group ANA Holdings Inc. has announced the establishment of ANA Next Aviation Inc., a new company dedicated to training pilots, to prepare for mass retirements of pilots beginning around 2030.

The new company will offer basic training, which has been outsourced to overseas training providers, at a base in Kagoshima Airport in southwestern Japan.

This will enable the airline group to establish an in-house system for training pilots, including practical training using actual aircraft. It is the first pilot training provider created by an airline for its own use in Japan.

Japan is expected to see a large number of pilots hired during the country's economic bubble of the late 1980s and early 1990s retire starting around 2030. Global demand for aviation personnel is also expected to increase, prompting the parent of All Nippon Airways to ensure a stable supply of new pilots.

ANA Next Aviation is scheduled to begin operations in the second half of fiscal 2027. The new company will initially aim to train 20 to 30 pilots annually before increasing to around 90 from fiscal 2030.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]