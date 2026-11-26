Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry has said that it will deploy a long-range missile system to a Ground Self-Defense Force camp in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, in December.

The ministry will later announce the specific date of the deployment of the Type-25 hyper velocity gliding projectile missile system to Camp Kamifurano.

The 25HGP missile system has counterstrike capability enabling it to strike targets in an adversary's area from standoff distances. It is set to be introduced with the aim of countering enemy vessels invading from the sea.

In March, the ministry stationed the missile system for the first time at the GSDF's Camp Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

The ministry has also announced a plan to deploy the missile system at Camp Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, within the current fiscal year, which ends in March next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]