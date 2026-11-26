Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The United States' planned tariffs on Japan are regrettable, and Tokyo has already conveyed its concerns with Washington, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Thursday.

"Japan does not have structural excess production capacity," the top government spokesman told a press conference. The U.S. cited overproduction as the reason for the planned tariffs.

Under the plan, Japan will face tariffs capped at 15 pct, including existing tariffs, in accordance with a bilateral agreement reached last year. The rate could be raised to 20 pct if the U.S. government determines that Tokyo fails to adequately fulfill its commitment under the agreement, including investment in the United States.

"We have confirmed that no additional tariffs exceeding those agreed upon would be imposed," Kihara stressed.

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