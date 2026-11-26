Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane on Thursday highlighted the need to build the future of international justice together amid growing pressure from major powers that threatens the rule of law.

The future of international justice "is something we must collectively choose to build with our own hands," Akane said at the ICC Asia-Pacific Academic Forum at Keio University in Tokyo.

"It will be shaped by the questions you ask, the values you defend and the choices you make," the leader of The Hague, the Netherlands-based organization said.

The ICC and its officials including Akane, a Japanese national, are under U.S. sanctions.

Akane cited a Japanese saying, "Where there is a will, there is a way. What remains undone is often simply what we have failed to undertake," stating that it captures something essential about the future of international criminal justice.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]