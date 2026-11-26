Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese doll maker Mataro unveiled to the press in Tokyo on Thursday its annual "kawaribina" traditional dolls featuring people and events that attracted public attention during 2026.

Among the dolls were those of figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara. The pair, nicknamed "Riku-Ryu," won gold at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and announced their engagement in August.

Also featured is Kenso Soai, professor emeritus at Tokyo University of Science, who won this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

The doll sets include Hideki Matsui, who became the new manager of the Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team in October. This marks Matsui's first appearance in the company's annual exhibition.

The display also highlighted notable events this year, such as record-breaking heavy rains, simplified product packaging due to a naphtha shortage and the return of the giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei to China from Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in January.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]