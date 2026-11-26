Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties on Thursday jointly submitted to the Diet, or parliament, a censure motion against education minister Yoshihiro Seki, who has been under fire for having government officials attend political fund-raising parties he hosted.

The motion was submitted to the Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, Komeito, Sanseito, the Japanese Communist Party, Inochi no To and the Social Democratic Party, and one parliamentary group took the step after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi failed to sack Seki and the education minister himself refused to quit voluntarily despite demands from the opposition side.

The motion will be put to a vote at a plenary meeting of the Senate on Friday.

The outcome of the vote is likely to significantly affect Diet deliberations on a bill to reduce the consumption tax rate for foods and beverages, the most important item for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, in the ongoing extraordinary Diet session.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]