Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday it has expressed regret to the United Sates over its planned new tariffs on the Asian nation, rejecting the U.S. side's claim of structural excess production capacity as baseless.

The proposed tariffs would be capped at 15 pct and therefore still within the range agreed under the two countries' trade accord reached last year.

However, Tokyo is concerned that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which has signaled an intention to keep its protectionist trade policies in place following the Republicans' historic defeat in the U.S. midterm elections this month, may introduce more tariffs.

"Japan does not have structural excess production capacity," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Thursday.

The Japanese government conveyed its regret through its embassy in Washington and plans to submit its views during a public comment period set in the lead-up to the launch of the proposed tariffs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]