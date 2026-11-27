Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has acknowledged that President Vladimir Putin held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18.

At a press conference Thursday, Zakharova said she hoped that the leaders' talks would contribute to improved bilateral relations.

The Russian side had not previously announced any contact between the two leaders.

Zakharova said Putin had brief talks with Takaichi at the request of the Japanese side but declined to provide details.

It was the first direct dialogue between the Japanese and Russian leaders in about seven years.

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