Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, will begin recruiting new astronauts around April next year, science minister Yoshihiro Seki said Friday.

JAXA will aim to secure astronauts ahead of expanded opportunities to explore the moon in the 2030s under the U.S.-led Artemis manned lunar exploration program, in which Japan is a participant.

"I look forward to seeing applications from many people with the ambition to explore space, a new frontier for humanity," Seki said.

This will be JAXA's seventh astronaut recruitment drive and the first since 2021, when Makoto Suwa, 49, and Ayu Yoneda, 31, were selected. The space agency plans to announce application guidelines and other details around next April and begin accepting applications around June.

It aims to select a small number of astronaut candidates around autumn 2028.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]