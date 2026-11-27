Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Senate, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday voted down a censure motion against education minister Yoshihiro Seki over having government officials attend political fundraising parties he hosted.

The motion was narrowly defeated in a plenary meeting of the Upper House, with 124 lawmakers, including from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, as well as the opposition Conservative Party of Japan, voting against it. Meanwhile, 120 lawmakers voted in favor.

With the ongoing extraordinary Diet session set to end Dec. 12, the ruling bloc is expected to urge the opposition side to resume deliberations on a bill to lower the consumption tax rate for foods and beverages.

If the motion had passed, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi would have had to decide whether to dismiss Seki, a situation that would have dealt a blow to her administration.

The motion was submitted Thursday by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People, Komeito, Sanseito, the Japanese Communist Party, Inochi no To and the Social Democratic Party, along with one parliamentary group, after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi indicated that she would retain the education minister despite their calls for his voluntary resignation or dismissal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]