Shirahama, Wakayama Pref., Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Adventure World amusement facility in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, said Friday that for the first time in the world, it has succeeded in breeding the endangered northern rockhopper penguin through artificial insemination.

The penguin, known scientifically as Eudyptes moseleyi and listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, lives in areas around Antarctica and features yellow feathers from above its eyes to the back of its head.

Under the project launched in 2024, staff at Adventure World in the town of Shirahama artificially inseminated a female northern rockhopper penguin using sperm taken from an 8-year-old male in September this year.

The process created one fertilized egg that hatched into a 62-gram chick on Oct. 28, with DNA testing by an external expert organization later confirming that the chick was bred through artificial insemination.

The chick is growing steadily and now weighs 561 grams.

A chick of the endangered northern rockhopper penguin at Adventure World in Japan's Wakayama Prefecture that was bred through artificial insemination for the first time in the world, pictured on Friday

A northern rockhopper penguin chick at Adventure World in Japan's Wakayama Prefecture that was bred through artificial insemination for the first time in the world, pictured on Oct. 29 (Courtesy of Adventure World)

A northern rockhopper penguin chick at Adventure World in Japan's Wakayama Prefecture that was bred through artificial insemination for the first time in the world, pictured on Oct. 30 (Courtesy of Adventure World)

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]