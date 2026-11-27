Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's private-sector rice inventories hit a record high for the end of October, reflecting large stockpiles of rice harvested in 2025 and strong harvests in 2026, an agriculture ministry report showed Friday.

Private-sector inventories increased 24 pct from a year earlier to 3.8 million tons, the highest level since comparable data became available in 2008.

The total included 3.11 million tons held by aggregators, up about 37 pct, and 690,000 tons stored by wholesalers, down about 14 pct.

Typically, rice inventories begin to increase as the harvest season starts around September, and peak between November and December.

As of Oct. 25, 2026 rice harvests were estimated to total 7,365,000 tons, surpassing a recent demand projection of 6.95 million to 7.12 million tons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]