Atlanta, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Saturday that his country will cooperate even more closely with Saudi Arabia to restore free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

At a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Atlanta in the U.S. state of Georgia, Motegi also expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in Yemen and reiterated Japan's commitment to diplomatic efforts in the region.

Motegi outlined the progress of a comprehensive cooperation plan aimed at enhancing the economic and energy resilience of the Gulf Cooperation Council's member countries.

Faisal indicated a desire to cooperate with Japan closely. The two ministers agreed that their countries will maintain their collaboration to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.

Motegi also met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. They agreed to promote cooperation in various areas including security and economic security.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]