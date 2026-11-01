Atlanta, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of 20 developed and emerging economies Saturday ended their two-day meeting in Atlanta in the U.S. state of Georgia without a joint statement.

The meeting showed the difficulty of forming a consensus in the diverse group that includes Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Russia and India.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who chaired the meeting, called for unity among the G20 members in the areas of geopolitical issues and economic security. But no joint statement was adopted as divisions persisted over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the situation in Iran.

Rubio said that participants agreed on the seriousness of the problems facing the world. But he added, "I cannot say we are aligned on how to solve" such problems.

Participants included Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who said in a session on geopolitical issues Friday that any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion can never be accepted anywhere in the world.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]