Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called for early stability in the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb in a video message shown at an international conference in Bahrain's capital of Manama on Sunday.

In the message to the Manama Dialogue forum, Takaichi underscored her country's full efforts to ensure free and safe navigation through the key maritime routes in cooperation with the rest of the international community, including Gulf countries

She also expressed a wish for closer cooperation, including in the enhancement of collaboration in the field of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Takaichi is the country's first prime minister who has delivered a video message to the Manama Dialogue, which is held annually. She took the action in view of the ongoing Middle East turmoil.

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