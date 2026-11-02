Tokyo, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that it will convene the Okinawa Policy Council on Friday, marking the first meeting of the body between the central government and Okinawa Prefecture in 13 years.

All cabinet ministers, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, and Okinawa Governor Genta Koja will attend the meeting. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is also considering attending.

The council discusses issues related to U.S. military bases and economic development in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

The agenda of Friday's meeting is expected to include the timing of the return of the U.S. Futenma air station in the Okinawa city of Ginowan, as well as the recent indictment of a U.S. Marine in a robbery-murder case in the prefecture.

Koja has requested that the government convene the council since winning the gubernatorial election in September. He was the first candidate backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party to win in 12 years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]