Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government released Tuesday the list of 3,861 people recognized for this year's autumn honors, including Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda.

Toyoda, 70, was chosen for the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, along with six others--former Supreme Court Justice Katsuya Uga, 71, former Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. President Masayuki Oku, 81, former Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Keizo Takemi, 74, Osaka Gas Co. Chairman Takehiro Honjo, 72, former Aomori Governor Shingo Mimura, 70, and former Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Yuji Yamamoto, 74.

Four people will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure. They are Katsutoshi Kawano, 71, former chief of staff of the Self-Defense Forces Joint Staff, Hiroto Izumi, 73, former special adviser to the prime minister, former Imperial Household Agency Grand Steward Yasuhiko Nishimura, 71, and former Nagoya University President Michinari Hamaguchi, 75.

Of the total recipients, 400 are women, accounting for 10.4 pct. Of them, actress Keiko Matsuzaka, 74, whose real name is Keiko Takauchi, is set to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, and Atsuko Muraki, 70, former vice minister of health, labor and welfare, will be given the Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold and Silver Star.

The government will honor 99 foreign nationals from 53 countries and regions. Among them, David Allvin, 63, former chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, former Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, 67, former Bulgarian Prime Minister Simeon Sakskoburggotski, 89, and four others were picked for the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Toyota Motor Chairman Akio Toyoda

Katsutoshi Kawano, former chief of staff of the Self-Defense Forces Joint Staff

Atsuko Muraki, former vice minister of health, labor and welfare

Actress Keiko Matsuzaka

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]