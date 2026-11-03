Paris, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Spanish authorities said Monday that all 69 people who died in a collision of high-speed trains in the country last week have been identified, including the second Japanese victim.

The names of two Japanese people were on the passenger lists for the trains, which collided in Urda in the central Spanish province of Toledo on Wednesday.

The death of the first Japanese victim was announced Sunday.

On the Japanese people, the Spanish authorities have not disclosed any information other than their nationality.

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