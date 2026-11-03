Paris, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Spanish authorities said Monday that all 69 people who died in last week's high-speed train collision in the country have been identified, including the second Japanese victim.

The names of two Japanese people were on the passenger lists for the two trains, which collided in Urda in the central Spanish province of Toledo on Wednesday. The death of the first Japanese victim was announced Sunday.

The 67 other victims include 54 from Spain, four from the United States, two from Australia and one each from France, Canada, Mexico and Portugal.

All victims are adults--40 men and 29 women. Of them, 56 were identified by their fingerprints and 13 by DNA analysis.

Families of all 69 people have been informed of the accident, according to the Spanish authorities. No other personal information about the victims has been released.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]