Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese and South Korean diplomats have agreed to work closely together for the return to South Korea of human remains found from an undersea coal mine in western Japan, where fatal flooding occurred during the Pacific War, part of World War II.

The two countries will continue cooperation on DNA analysis.

The agreement was reached at a strategic dialogue held between the two countries' vice foreign ministers in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday. This was the first such dialogue in about a year.

Workers from the Korean Peninsula were among the victims of the 1942 flooding at the Chosei coal mine in the city of Ube in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

At the dialogue, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoonjoo also exchanged views on North Korea's movements, including its relations with China and Russia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]