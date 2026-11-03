Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--An award ceremony was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday for recipients of Japan's Order of Culture for fiscal 2026.

The government announced the names of the eight awardees last month.

Seven of them participated in the ceremony and received the Order of Culture medals from Emperor Naruhito.

The Emperor told the recipients, "I am very pleased that you have made great achievements and contributed to the promotion of culture through many years of hard work."

The ceremony attendees were Tokyo University of Science distinguished professor Kenso Soai, 76, who has been named winner of this year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry, lighting designer Motoko Ishii, 88, architect Toyoo Ito, 85, biological science expert Tsuneyoshi Kuroiwa, 84, French literature scholar Tetsuya Shiokawa, 81, composer and former Cultural Affairs Agency Commissioner Shunichi Tokura, 78, and immunologist Shigekazu Nagata, 77.

From left, Tsuneyoshi Kuroiwa, Shunichi Tokura, Toyoo Ito, Motoko Ishii, Tetsuya Shiokawa, Shigekazu Nagata and Kenso Soai pose for a photograph at the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday after attending an Order of Culture award ceremony.

Kenso Soai, distinguished professor at Tokyo University of Science, speaks in a press conference at the Imperial Household Agency in Tokyo on Tuesday after attending an Order of Culture award ceremony at the Imperial Palace earlier in the day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]