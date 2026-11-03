New York, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Nine distillers of "shochu" spirits from Japan's Kyushu southwestern region held a tasting event in New York's Manhattan on Monday for the promotion of their products.

About 100 people, including those from the local dining industry, attended the event held at a restaurant. Shochu is still not well known in the United States.

Akira Koga, an official of the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association, which hosted the event, said that there are many kinds of shochu beverages, such as nonsugar and low-calorie products. He said he wants to spread the language "honkaku (authentic) shochu."

Among the nine participating distillers were Kirishima Shuzo Co. from Miyazaki Prefecture, known for its Kurokirishima brand, Nishiyoshida Shuzo from Fukuoka Prefecture and Takahashi Shuzo Co. from Kumamoto Prefecture.

Designating November as the shochu promotion month, they will offer special food items as well as shochu at eating and drinking facilities in New York.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]