Seoul, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean government will hold on Nov. 13 a memorial ceremony for people from the Korean Peninsula who had worked at gold mines in the island city of Sado, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, an official said Tuesday.

South Korean Ambassador to Japan Lee Hyuk and other South Korean government officials as well as nine bereaved relatives of former gold mine workers are slated to attend the ceremony, to be held in the Japanese city, a South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a press conference.

The gold mines are a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Niigata prefectural government and other entities held a similar memorial ceremony for former Sado gold mine workers in September.

But the South Korean government did not participate in the event due to differences in views over a memorial address.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]