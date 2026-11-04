Seoul, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a projectile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The South Korean military is analyzing details including the type of the projectile and the distance it traveled.

On Thursday, North Korea launched more than 10 rounds from a 600-mm multiple rocket launcher system that Japan, the United States and South Korea regard as short-range ballistic missiles.

It also conducted a test of a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a cluster munition warhead Saturday and launched strategic cruise missiles carrying cluster munitions Monday.

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