Seoul, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired multiple missiles from the Sondok area in the eastern province of South Hamgyong toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, the South Korean military said.

The South Korean military has not specified whether they were ballistic or cruise missiles.

On Thursday, North Korea launched more than 10 rounds from a 600-mm multiple rocket launcher system that Japan, the United States and South Korea regard as short-range ballistic missiles.

It tested a cluster bomb that can be mounted on tactical ballistic missiles on Saturday and a cluster warhead of a strategic cruise missile on Monday.

In May last year, North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles from the Sondok area toward the Sea of Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]