Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering providing financial assistance to the International Criminal Court, which has been subject to sanctions by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

ICC President Tomoko Akane, a Japanese national, strongly criticized the U.S. sanctions in the ICC's annual report to the United Nations on Monday.

At a press conference, Kihara said that the Japanese government is considering what financial measures it can take while continuing to communicate with Akane and relevant countries.

"We will continue to support the ICC to ensure the rule of law is upheld," Kihara added.

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