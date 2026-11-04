Beijing, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called for strengthening a free, fair and rules-based international economic order at a virtual ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Tuesday.

"In today's world, where uncertainty in the global economy is ever-increasing, it is crucial to strengthen a free, fair and rules-based international economic order," the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday quoted Motegi as saying at the meeting.

Motegi's remarks appeared to reflect concerns over economic coercion and protectionism. Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa also attended the meeting.

Ministers from several countries, including Japan and South Korea, called for an early de-escalation of the situation in the Middle East, for energy security.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who chaired the gathering, stressed the importance of maintaining the multilateral trading system, according to the Chinese government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]