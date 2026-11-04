Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Kimi Onoda, Japanese minister for economic security, called for deeper collaboration between the public and private sectors to enhance the country's economic security during a speech at a symposium in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japan's public and private sectors need to work together to continuously identify vulnerabilities in its industrial and social infrastructure and to enhance response capabilities in a timely way, Onoda said at the Economic Security Exhibition & Conference, hosted by Jiji Press.

She noted that the revised economic security promotion law, which was enacted in June, allows the Japanese government to support services with links to critical materials, such as satellite launches.

The government will support such services, from upstream to downstream, to help the country maintain a key position in international supply chains for critical materials, the minister said.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a video message to the symposium that the government will attract domestic investment and talented human resources with bold policies in advanced areas including artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]