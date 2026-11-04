Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Mitsui Chemicals Inc. is considering acquiring JSR Corp., a major Tokyo-based semiconductor materials maker, in a possible deal worth over 1 trillion yen, it was learned Wednesday.

The transaction could become the largest acquisition deal in Japan's chemical industry. Mitsui Chemicals would purchase JSR shares from its parent company, Japan Investment Corp., a government-backed investment fund.

Mitsui Chemicals issued a statement on the same day admitting that it is examining various options, including acquiring JSR, to improve its corporate value.

JSR holds one of the largest shares in the global market for photoresist, a resin material used in the formation of fine circuits.

Through the acquisition, Mitsui Chemicals aims to strengthen its semiconductor business, which it sees as a key growth area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]