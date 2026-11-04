Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--"Sister Brother Manhole Cover," directed by Milcho Manchevski, won the top prize at the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival, which concluded on Wednesday.

The film depicts siblings living in poverty in North Macedonia.

The Award for Best Actor went to Ryo Narita for his performance in "Two Cigarettes, Three Nights."

Other awards included the Special Jury Prize for "Magic Atlas," directed by Sun Xun; Best Director for Lisandro Alonso, who directed "Double Freedom"; Best Actress for Hu Ling for her role in "The Night That Binds Us"; the Award for Best Artistic Contribution for "Until the Day Ends," directed by Jelena Maksimovic; and the Audience Award for "Heysel 85," directed by Teodora Ana Mihai.

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