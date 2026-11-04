Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--British Ambassador-designate to Japan Corin Robertson on Wednesday called for stronger cooperation between the two countries in the fields of artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

During a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Robertson noted that both Britain and Japan are facing economic challenges amid AI and other technological innovations, and vowed to focus on working together to develop future industries and drive economic growth.

With Britain set to hold the Group of 20 presidency next year, Robertson indicated that the country will promote international cooperation on the safe use of AI.

Referring to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's willingness to rebuild his country's relationship with the European Union, Robertson said, "I think a closer UK-EU relationship is good for both, and I think it's also good for Japan."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]