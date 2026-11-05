Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order Thursday to place assets held by Japan Tobacco Inc. in Russia under the temporary control of a Russian company.

It is the first time for assets of a major global tobacco maker to be put under the control of a Russian company, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

The Japanese company's tobacco business in Russia has been operated by subsidiary JT International since 1999. The subsidiary seized the top share of the Russian tobacco market in 2007.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]