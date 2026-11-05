Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's package of emergency cybersecurity measures will feature a public-private cyber rescue squad, it was learned Thursday.

The government will approve the emergency package at a meeting of related ministers on Friday, in response to a spate of recent personal data breaches due to cyberattacks.

The package "will mark a starting point for shifting to a society with one of the world's highest levels of cyber resilience," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on Thursday.

According to an outline of the package, the cyber rescue squad will be dispatched flexibly to support organizations' initial responses to cyberattacks. A secretariat for the squad will be set up by the end of fiscal 2026.

The government will also organize and send a joint response team comprising officials from the National Cybersecurity Office, related ministries and agencies, the police, and the Defense Ministry and the Self-Defense Forces to organizations facing serious cyberattacks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]