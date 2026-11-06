Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed Thursday to continue cooperating with U.S. President Donald Trump, following the U.S. Republican Party's heavy loss in Tuesday's midterm elections.

In talks with reporters at the prime minister's office, Takaichi said that the Japanese government "has no comment" on the results of the elections, which are an internal affair of the United States.

Still, she said, "The Japan-U.S. alliance is a very important pillar of diplomacy and security," adding, "I want to work with President Trump to strengthen the relationship between our two countries."

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