Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new regulatory reform minister Hiroshi Nakatsuka has emphasized the need to swiftly spread self-driving technology and ride-hailing services.

"I hope to accelerate the deployment of self-driving technology by removing various restrictions and collecting data," he said in an interview Monday.

Regarding ride-hailing services, in which ordinary drivers use their own vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, Nakatsuka, who took office in a cabinet reshuffle in September, cited resistance that tends to emerge when a system is changed.

Securing sufficient transportation services is "the biggest challenge," Nakatsuka said, adding that the government plans to establish a related panel to promote discussions on the issue.

Nakatsuka is the first cabinet minister from the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Japanese regulatory reform minister Hiroshi Nakatsuka speaks in an interview on Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]