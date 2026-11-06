Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new regulatory reform minister Hiroshi Nakatsuka has emphasized the need to swiftly spread self-driving technology and ride-hailing services.

"I hope to accelerate the deployment of self-driving technology by removing various restrictions and collecting data," he said in an interview Monday.

Regarding ride-hailing services, in which ordinary drivers use their own vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, Nakatsuka, who took office in a cabinet reshuffle in September, cited resistance that tends to emerge when a system is changed.

Securing sufficient transportation services is "the biggest challenge," Nakatsuka said, adding that the government plans to establish a related panel to promote discussions on the issue.

Nakatsuka is the first cabinet minister from the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]