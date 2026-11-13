New Delhi, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--No concrete progress has been made in exporting nuclear power plant equipment from Japan to India since the two countries signed a treaty of cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy a decade ago.

This is despite India having established a legal framework that made it easier for foreign firms to supply nuclear plants to the country as the government seeks to expand the installed capacity, or the maximum potential output of electricity, of nuclear plants.

The treaty that allows Japan to export nuclear power technology and equipment was signed in November 2016 and took effect in July 2017. One of the factors hindering Japan's nuclear power plant exports has been India's nuclear liability law.

The law stipulated that not only plant operators but also equipment suppliers are held liable for damage from nuclear accidents. The provision discouraged companies from entering the business.

In December 2025, India established a law that allows equipment vendors to avoid liability unless they explicitly assume it through contractual agreements. The law also partially allows companies, including foreign ones, to build and operate nuclear power plants.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]