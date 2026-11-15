London, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Italy is against Germany's participation in a three-way project to develop a next-generation fighter jet model, which also involves Japan and Britain, the Financial Times reported Saturday.

The Italian Defense Ministry issued a statement denying the report by the British business daily.

At an online meeting with Japan and Britain held earlier this month, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto expressed strong opposition to Germany's participation in the Global Combat Air Program and proposed that Germany take part in the Italy-Japan-Britain project as an observer, according to the FT.

A senior Italian government official was quoted as saying it is desirable that Germany is given an observer status for the time being and allowed to take part in GCAP when it is fully shaped in order to accelerate the project.

The German side, which is seeking a role commensurate with its possible financial contribution, suggested that the Italian proposal is unacceptable.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]