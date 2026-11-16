Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 40 pct of care facilities in Japan reported deficits in fiscal 2025, a survey by the health ministry showed Monday.

All 22 long-term care services covered by the country's long-term care insurance system were in the black, while profitability deteriorated in 11 of them, according to the survey that will serve as a basis for the fiscal 2027 revision of long-term care fees.

The ministry conducted the survey by mail or online in May, targeting 34,500 facilities nationwide. Valid responses were received from about 14,000 facilities.

The average profit margin at all care services stood at 4.3 pct, down 0.4 percentage point from fiscal 2024. The proportion of care facilities reporting deficits rose 0.8 point to 38.3 pct.

By service, the profit margin at special nursing homes for the elderly declined to 0.7 pct from 1.4 pct, while that at day-care services for seniors fell to 1.4 pct from 6.2 pct. The profit margin for home-visit care rose 1.7 points to 11.3 pct. According to the ministry, the profit margins tended to be lower in depopulated areas, including mountainous and hilly areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]