Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is closely watching a meeting of U.S., Chinese and Russian leaders in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Monday.

"We are closely watching the meeting from the standpoint of its impact on the international situation," Kihara told a press conference.

The trilateral summit has raised concern that major powers alone will dictate the international order.

"We aim to make the Japan-U.S. alliance more solid for regional peace and stability," Kihara said.

END

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]