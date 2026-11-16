Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is closely watching a meeting of U.S., Chinese and Russian leaders in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Monday.

"We are closely watching the meeting from the standpoint of its impact on the international situation," Kihara told a press conference.

The trilateral summit has raised concern that major powers alone will dictate the international order.

"We aim to make the Japan-U.S. alliance more solid for regional peace and stability," Kihara said.

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